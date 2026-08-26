What is the current trading price of Baby Shark Universe?

Baby Shark Universe (BSU) is currently priced at $0.00681292 USD, reflecting a price movement of -2.54% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Baby Shark Universe's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Binance Alpha Spotlight sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in BSU?

Investors have generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Baby Shark Universe's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #1517 with a market capitalization of $5792014, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about BSU?

With 850000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Baby Shark Universe's recent performance?

The price range between $0.00583477 and $0.00812212 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Baby Shark Universe stack up against similar assets?

Against other Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Binance Alpha Spotlight tokens, BSU continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.