Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Baby Shark Meme price today is 0 USD.BABYSHARK market cap is 24,824 USD. Track real-time BABYSHARK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Baby Shark Meme price today is 0 USD.BABYSHARK market cap is 24,824 USD. Track real-time BABYSHARK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About BABYSHARK

BABYSHARK Price Info

What is BABYSHARK

BABYSHARK Official Website

BABYSHARK Tokenomics

BABYSHARK Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Baby Shark Meme Logo

Baby Shark Meme Price (BABYSHARK)

Unlisted

1 BABYSHARK to USD Live Price:

$0.00002487
$0.00002487$0.00002487
-6.21%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:11:33 (UTC+8)

Baby Shark Meme Price Today

The live Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) price today is $ 0, with a 3.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYSHARK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BABYSHARK.

Baby Shark Meme currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,824, with a circulating supply of 999.79M BABYSHARK. During the last 24 hours, BABYSHARK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.12534, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYSHARK moved -0.71% in the last hour and +26.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Market Information

$ 24.82K
$ 24.82K$ 24.82K

--
----

$ 24.82K
$ 24.82K$ 24.82K

999.79M
999.79M 999.79M

999,790,533.029396
999,790,533.029396 999,790,533.029396

The current Market Cap of Baby Shark Meme is $ 24.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYSHARK is 999.79M, with a total supply of 999790533.029396. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.82K.

Baby Shark Meme Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.12534
$ 0.12534$ 0.12534

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.71%

-3.27%

+26.48%

+26.48%

Price Prediction for Baby Shark Meme

Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BABYSHARK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Baby Shark Meme could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Baby Shark Meme will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BABYSHARK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Baby Shark Meme Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Baby Shark Meme

What is the current price of Baby Shark Meme?

Baby Shark Meme is trading at $, experiencing a price movement of -3.27% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Baby Shark Meme is $0.12534, while the ATL is $. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of BABYSHARK today?

The market capitalization sits at $24824, placing the asset at rank #7199 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Baby Shark Meme's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with BABYSHARK.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999790532.87047 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Baby Shark Meme fall under?

Baby Shark Meme is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact BABYSHARK's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables BABYSHARK to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Baby Shark Meme

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:11:33 (UTC+8)

Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Baby Shark Meme

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1432
$0.1432$0.1432

+377.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.2000
$1.2000$1.2000

+1,100.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008140
$0.008140$0.008140

+6.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7013
$0.7013$0.7013

-5.12%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.5244
$2.5244$2.5244

-2.90%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.2000
$1.2000$1.2000

+1,100.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1432
$0.1432$0.1432

+377.33%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.042020
$0.042020$0.042020

+49.05%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02327
$0.02327$0.02327

+43.64%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007034
$0.0007034$0.0007034

+13.36%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage