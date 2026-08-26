Baby Shark Meme Price Today

The live Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) price today is $ 0, with a 3.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYSHARK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BABYSHARK.

Baby Shark Meme currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,824, with a circulating supply of 999.79M BABYSHARK. During the last 24 hours, BABYSHARK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.12534, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYSHARK moved -0.71% in the last hour and +26.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Baby Shark Meme (BABYSHARK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.82K$ 24.82K $ 24.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.82K$ 24.82K $ 24.82K Circulation Supply 999.79M 999.79M 999.79M Total Supply 999,790,533.029396 999,790,533.029396 999,790,533.029396

The current Market Cap of Baby Shark Meme is $ 24.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BABYSHARK is 999.79M, with a total supply of 999790533.029396. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.82K.