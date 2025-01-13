Baby Goat Price (BABYGOAT)
The live price of Baby Goat (BABYGOAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.28K USD. BABYGOAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Baby Goat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 85.92 USD
- Baby Goat price change within the day is +1.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 690.69B USD
During today, the price change of Baby Goat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Baby Goat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Baby Goat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Baby Goat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+6.60%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+8.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Baby Goat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+1.08%
+4.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The next-generation meme token with a mission to create real value within the meme coin space. Inspired by the drive for greatness, Baby GOAT is more than just a meme; it’s a powerful community-driven token designed to reward its holders and create lasting impact. In a world full of fleeting hype, Baby GOAT stands out by combining the fun, viral appeal of meme culture with meaningful utility and innovative features. As a rising token in the crypto ecosystem, Baby GOAT is committed to building a decentralized, engaging, and sustainable future where every holder is part of a journey toward financial empowerment and community success. Join us as we bring Baby GOAT to the moon—and beyond!
