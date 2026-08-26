Baby Cash Cat Price Today

The live Baby Cash Cat (BABYCASHCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYCASHCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BABYCASHCAT.

Baby Cash Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 128,644, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BABYCASHCAT. During the last 24 hours, BABYCASHCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BABYCASHCAT moved -7.22% in the last hour and +68.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.30K.

Baby Cash Cat (BABYCASHCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 128.64K$ 128.64K $ 128.64K Volume (24H) $ 37.30K$ 37.30K $ 37.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 128.64K$ 128.64K $ 128.64K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baby Cash Cat is $ 128.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.30K. The circulating supply of BABYCASHCAT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.64K.