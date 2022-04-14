Ayin (AYIN) Tokenomics
What is the project about?
At AYIN, we strive to be the leading exchange on Alephium, providing a seamless and secure Uniswap-style DEX for token trading. Currently, there are no stablecoins or other tokens on the blockchgain, so AYIN launched with our own native token, $AYIN. Our ultimate goal is to incentivize not only our token holders but also to foster liquidity on Alephium, reducing the reliance on centralized exchanges (CEXs) for trading.
What makes your project unique?
AYIN shares a large portion of trading fees from swaps with AYIN stakers, as well as being the first mover on a blank L1.
History of your project. Our journey with Alephium began in 2021 when our team first discovered this promising blockchain. The vision of creating an on-chain liquidity and trading platform ignited the inception of AYIN. In 2023, we embarked on our mission to bring trustless, peer-to-peer exchange of tokens to Alephians.
What’s next for your project?
New token listings, New UI, onboarding stablecoins and Ethereum tokens as the bridge goes live soon.
What can your token be used for?
Accumulating fees from the dex, providing liquidity, trading.
Ayin (AYIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ayin (AYIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ayin (AYIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ayin (AYIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AYIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AYIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
