AvaxMinerAI Price (AVAXMINERAI)
The live price of AvaxMinerAI (AVAXMINERAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 130.71K USD. AVAXMINERAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AvaxMinerAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.69K USD
- AvaxMinerAI price change within the day is -31.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the AVAXMINERAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVAXMINERAI price information.
During today, the price change of AvaxMinerAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AvaxMinerAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AvaxMinerAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AvaxMinerAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-31.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AvaxMinerAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.29%
-31.75%
-42.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AvaxMinerAI is an AI Agent automated by Eternal AI which is the 1st AI agent deployed with its own personality, capabilities & token on Avalanche. Trading is live on the main DEX of the Avalanche ecosystem LFJ also known as trader joe. AvaxMinerAI started as a fairlaunch token on Bellum Exchange. AvaxMinerAI tokens can be bought using Avax. Listed on Moontok contract renounced liquidity locked & Dexscreener updated.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AVAXMINERAI to AUD
A$--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to GBP
￡--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to EUR
€--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to USD
$--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to MYR
RM--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to TRY
₺--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to JPY
¥--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to RUB
₽--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to INR
₹--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to IDR
Rp--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to PHP
₱--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to BRL
R$--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to CAD
C$--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to BDT
৳--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to NGN
₦--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to UAH
₴--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to VES
Bs--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to PKR
Rs--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to KZT
₸--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to THB
฿--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to TWD
NT$--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to CHF
Fr--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to HKD
HK$--
|1 AVAXMINERAI to MAD
.د.م--