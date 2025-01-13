Autentic Price (AUT)
The live price of Autentic (AUT) today is 0.01090306 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Autentic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.09K USD
- Autentic price change within the day is +0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AUT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AUT price information.
During today, the price change of Autentic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Autentic to USD was $ -0.0001574990.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Autentic to USD was $ -0.0034831645.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Autentic to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001574990
|-1.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0034831645
|-31.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Autentic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
+0.00%
+3.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Autentic is the first protocol that unites investors, issuers, and traders for ICO/STO/IDO projects. We enable you to grow your income and impact communities via crypto projects.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AUT to AUD
A$0.0176629572
|1 AUT to GBP
￡0.0088314786
|1 AUT to EUR
€0.0105759682
|1 AUT to USD
$0.01090306
|1 AUT to MYR
RM0.0489547394
|1 AUT to TRY
₺0.3862954158
|1 AUT to JPY
¥1.720502868
|1 AUT to RUB
₽1.1091682938
|1 AUT to INR
₹0.9397347414
|1 AUT to IDR
Rp178.7386599264
|1 AUT to PHP
₱0.6420812034
|1 AUT to EGP
￡E.0.551149683
|1 AUT to BRL
R$0.0666176966
|1 AUT to CAD
C$0.0157004064
|1 AUT to BDT
৳1.3359519418
|1 AUT to NGN
₦16.956438912
|1 AUT to UAH
₴0.4630529582
|1 AUT to VES
Bs0.57786218
|1 AUT to PKR
Rs3.0498039432
|1 AUT to KZT
₸5.7810204732
|1 AUT to THB
฿0.3785542432
|1 AUT to TWD
NT$0.3610003166
|1 AUT to CHF
Fr0.0099217846
|1 AUT to HKD
HK$0.0848258068
|1 AUT to MAD
.د.م0.1100118754