Aurivis (AURI) Information

Aurivis facilitates the buying and renting of servers, Web3 infrastructure, and GPU computing power. Additionally, the platform incorporates a robust revenue-sharing mechanism for token holders, fostering a collaborative and community-driven ecosystem.

Aurivis is shaping the future of decentralized services, offering flexible and scalable solutions for hosting, computing, AI, and beyond. Whether you’re looking to rent GPUs, set up a website, or explore crypto-based stock trading, Aurivis offers a powerful and secure platform that adapts to your needs.