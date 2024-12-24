Aurivis Price (AURI)
The live price of Aurivis (AURI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 64.78K USD. AURI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aurivis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 981.11 USD
- Aurivis price change within the day is +1.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the AURI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AURI price information.
During today, the price change of Aurivis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aurivis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aurivis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aurivis to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+302.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+362.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aurivis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.48%
+1.80%
-79.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aurivis facilitates the buying and renting of servers, Web3 infrastructure, and GPU computing power. Additionally, the platform incorporates a robust revenue-sharing mechanism for token holders, fostering a collaborative and community-driven ecosystem. Aurivis is shaping the future of decentralized services, offering flexible and scalable solutions for hosting, computing, AI, and beyond. Whether you’re looking to rent GPUs, set up a website, or explore crypto-based stock trading, Aurivis offers a powerful and secure platform that adapts to your needs.
