Athena DexFi Price (ATHX)
The live price of Athena DexFi (ATHX) today is 0.04696205 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ATHX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Athena DexFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 493.10 USD
- Athena DexFi price change within the day is +1.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ATHX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ATHX price information.
During today, the price change of Athena DexFi to USD was $ +0.00055909.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Athena DexFi to USD was $ +0.0152260170.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Athena DexFi to USD was $ +0.0199972862.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Athena DexFi to USD was $ +0.01110591688747741.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00055909
|+1.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0152260170
|+32.42%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0199972862
|+42.58%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01110591688747741
|+30.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Athena DexFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.20%
+73.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Athena DexFi emerges as an investment platform dedicated to less experienced investors in the world of cryptocurrencies and investments. Its distinctive feature lies in the opportunity to participate in investments, presales, or trading contracts managed entirely by third parties. Designed for investment funds or traders who securely manage their clients' funds, the platform ensures that managers do not have complete control, preventing movements outside the platform and unspecified purchases. Users can participate using USDT BEP20, avoiding the need to create wallets on other chains or personally sell tokens, and they will receive returns already converted into USDT BEP20 without further action required. On Athena DexFi, fees are solely based on user earnings, with no charges for participation or in case of no profit, with a percentage of profits allocated to the manager and the platform. This system promotes the advancement of only the best managers, incentivizing them to continuously improve. Fees increase based on the level achieved, which can be enhanced by locking ATH, the platform's native token. In addition to presales, users can access decentralized trading contracts that allow them to follow their favorite traders, similar to copytrading. Among the advanced features of these contracts are limit orders, stop loss, stop market, and lending. Every user has the opportunity to open their own contract, and every manager has a trackable history on the blockchain. On Athena, one cannot claim to be skilled unless they truly are.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
