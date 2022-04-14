Asymmetry Finance (ASF) Tokenomics
Asymmetry Finance (ASF) Information
Asymmetry Finance is a decentralized, permissionless protocol offering USDaf, an immutable synthetic dollar stablecoin built on Liquity v2, allowing users to borrow against premier assets such as BTC or yield-bearing stablecoins while setting their own fixed interest rates. Asymmetry also has yield optimization products, such as afCVX. Asymmetry Finance empowers users with secure, decentralized access to stable digital assets without centralized control.
Asymmetry Finance (ASF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Asymmetry Finance (ASF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Asymmetry Finance (ASF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Asymmetry Finance (ASF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ASF's tokenomics, explore ASF token's live price!
ASF Price Prediction
Want to know where ASF might be heading? Our ASF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.