Aster Staked BTC Price (ASBTC)
The live price of Aster Staked BTC (ASBTC) today is 98,200 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ASBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aster Staked BTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 100.17 USD
- Aster Staked BTC price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aster Staked BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aster Staked BTC to USD was $ +1,547.8676800000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aster Staked BTC to USD was $ +24,542.0163400000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aster Staked BTC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +1,547.8676800000
|+1.58%
|60 Days
|$ +24,542.0163400000
|+24.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aster Staked BTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+3.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Astherus is a multi-asset liquidity hub dedicated to maximizing the real yield of crypto assets. Through its real yield layer AstherusEarn, native onchain perpetual DEX AstherusEX and its USDF stablecoin, Astherus enhances the utility of digital assets and empowers DeFi users to achieve sustainable returns. Through high-yield DeFi strategies, CeDeFi strategies, native rewards and ecosystem yield, AstherusEarn offers secure and lucrative options across multiple assets. The AstherusEX perp DEX and ALP liquidity pool offers onchain perpetual trading and LP rewards. The USDF stablecoin is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions and convertible with USDT at a 1:1 ratio. Aimed at attracting and harnessing USDT liquidity, USDF mints on Astherus generates the highest airdrop points and staked USDF offers additional yield.
|1 ASBTC to VND
₫2,584,133,000
|1 ASBTC to AUD
A$150,246
|1 ASBTC to GBP
￡72,668
|1 ASBTC to EUR
€84,452
|1 ASBTC to USD
$98,200
|1 ASBTC to MYR
RM416,368
|1 ASBTC to TRY
₺3,880,864
|1 ASBTC to JPY
¥14,239,982
|1 ASBTC to RUB
₽7,707,718
|1 ASBTC to INR
₹8,475,642
|1 ASBTC to IDR
Rp1,609,835,808
|1 ASBTC to KRW
₩134,520,252
|1 ASBTC to PHP
₱5,585,616
|1 ASBTC to EGP
￡E.4,924,730
|1 ASBTC to BRL
R$539,118
|1 ASBTC to CAD
C$133,552
|1 ASBTC to BDT
৳12,003,968
|1 ASBTC to NGN
₦151,542,240
|1 ASBTC to UAH
₴4,078,246
|1 ASBTC to VES
Bs10,016,400
|1 ASBTC to PKR
Rs27,818,096
|1 ASBTC to KZT
₸50,933,394
|1 ASBTC to THB
฿3,197,392
|1 ASBTC to TWD
NT$2,899,846
|1 ASBTC to AED
د.إ360,394
|1 ASBTC to CHF
Fr79,542
|1 ASBTC to HKD
HK$769,888
|1 ASBTC to MAD
.د.م894,602
|1 ASBTC to MXN
$1,863,836