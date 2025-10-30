AssetMantle (MNTL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00014333 $ 0.00014333 $ 0.00014333 24H Low $ 0.0001705 $ 0.0001705 $ 0.0001705 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00014333$ 0.00014333 $ 0.00014333 24H High $ 0.0001705$ 0.0001705 $ 0.0001705 All Time High $ 0.831444$ 0.831444 $ 0.831444 Lowest Price $ 0.00007345$ 0.00007345 $ 0.00007345 Price Change (1H) -1.02% Price Change (1D) -3.32% Price Change (7D) +20.44% Price Change (7D) +20.44%

AssetMantle (MNTL) real-time price is $0.00014576. Over the past 24 hours, MNTL traded between a low of $ 0.00014333 and a high of $ 0.0001705, showing active market volatility. MNTL's all-time high price is $ 0.831444, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00007345.

In terms of short-term performance, MNTL has changed by -1.02% over the past hour, -3.32% over 24 hours, and +20.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AssetMantle (MNTL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 336.51K$ 336.51K $ 336.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 338.02K$ 338.02K $ 338.02K Circulation Supply 2.31B 2.31B 2.31B Total Supply 2,319,003,164.752571 2,319,003,164.752571 2,319,003,164.752571

The current Market Cap of AssetMantle is $ 336.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MNTL is 2.31B, with a total supply of 2319003164.752571. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 338.02K.