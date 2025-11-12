Aryoshin is a CRC20 memecoin launched in May 2024 on Cronos and zkCronos, with a fixed supply of 999,999,999,999 ARY and immutable parameters, including full supply, renounced ownership, no trading fees, and no mint function. Its ecosystem extends beyond the token itself, encompassing three NFT collections (including Aryzen), a Web2 competitive module called AryzenArena integrated via the Ebisus Bay API, and a Discord bot providing off-chain reward claims. ZenFinance, the core DeFi layer, is planned to coordinate future financial interactions, giving the ARY token sustainable utility across social, gaming, and financial applications.