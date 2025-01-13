ARQx AI Price (ARQX)
The live price of ARQx AI (ARQX) today is 0.00123848 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ARQX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ARQx AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.38K USD
- ARQx AI price change within the day is -2.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ARQx AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ARQx AI to USD was $ -0.0002076430.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ARQx AI to USD was $ -0.0002315882.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ARQx AI to USD was $ -0.000597447020757996.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002076430
|-16.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002315882
|-18.69%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000597447020757996
|-32.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of ARQx AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.24%
-2.09%
-24.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ARQx ($ARQX) & its consumer-focused AI mobile app have the potential to revolutionize how jewelry & luxury is created the world over. The ARQ Jewelry app, the first of its kind, enables anyone on earth to instantly design & build professional-level jewelry in seconds (available for both iOS and Android). By leveraging artificial intelligence, ARQx democratizes the design process, challenging a $350 billion dollar (2023) centralized industry. AI is set to disrupt over 300 million full-time jobs in the next decade, and the world of luxury is right in its cross-hairs. Token Utility: The ARQ Jewelry platform is powered by the $ARQX token, which allows each user to design new jewelry dozens of times a day. The more jewelry designed, the more token usage (in-app AI gas). The app also includes a buy-back & burn tax on ALL jewelry purchases... forcing increased buying pressure on the open market token as ARQx scales its user base & sales. Mass Adoption Ready: ARQx is built for ease-of-use by the combined audience of mainstream non-web3 & web3 alike. Traditional users can easily convert their fiat funds in-app into the token - without the hurdles of a legacy web3 user experience, creating an effortless USD to ARQX onramp. Huge mass adoption potential in a lucrative industry enables massive upside for this new AI luxury market.
