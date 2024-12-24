ArkiTech Price (ARKI)
The live price of ArkiTech (ARKI) today is 0.0258159 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.79M USD. ARKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ArkiTech Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 67.92K USD
- ArkiTech price change within the day is -5.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 69.64M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ARKI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARKI price information.
During today, the price change of ArkiTech to USD was $ -0.00143227450100605.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ArkiTech to USD was $ -0.0042335959.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ArkiTech to USD was $ -0.0020595666.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ArkiTech to USD was $ -0.01540531009272256.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00143227450100605
|-5.25%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0042335959
|-16.39%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0020595666
|-7.97%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01540531009272256
|-37.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of ArkiTech: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.63%
-5.25%
-14.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ARKI to AUD
A$0.04130544
|1 ARKI to GBP
￡0.020394561
|1 ARKI to EUR
€0.024783264
|1 ARKI to USD
$0.0258159
|1 ARKI to MYR
RM0.115913391
|1 ARKI to TRY
₺0.90871968
|1 ARKI to JPY
¥4.055161572
|1 ARKI to RUB
₽2.613085398
|1 ARKI to INR
₹2.197449408
|1 ARKI to IDR
Rp416.385425577
|1 ARKI to PHP
₱1.511520945
|1 ARKI to EGP
￡E.1.318676172
|1 ARKI to BRL
R$0.159800421
|1 ARKI to CAD
C$0.036916737
|1 ARKI to BDT
৳3.088614276
|1 ARKI to NGN
₦39.962496882
|1 ARKI to UAH
₴1.086333072
|1 ARKI to VES
Bs1.3166109
|1 ARKI to PKR
Rs7.201087146
|1 ARKI to KZT
₸13.480804821
|1 ARKI to THB
฿0.885227211
|1 ARKI to TWD
NT$0.84417993
|1 ARKI to CHF
Fr0.022976151
|1 ARKI to HKD
HK$0.200331384
|1 ARKI to MAD
.د.م0.259966113