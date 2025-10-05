What is Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE)

Meet Archie a 4 year old mini poodle full of life and love who has a 50% chance of beating an illness . Dev created this project because he can't live with the fact of losing his soulmate , therefore to ensure his beloved pet lives forever in cyberspace he launched this project. Help us immortalize Archie and make him a legendary top dog ❤ Paws-itive vibes only, and a good cigar never hurts!" The perfect blend of humor, style, and joy. Whether you're a dog lover, a cigar aficionado, or just someone who appreciates a good laugh, Archie is sure to bring a smile to your face. So, get ready to join the pack and make some un-fur-gettable memories with Archie the Cigar Poodle! Let's make billions together and smoke it all !

Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) Resource Official Website

Archie the Cigar Poodle Price Prediction (USD)

What could your Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now?

ARCHIE to Local Currencies

Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How much is Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) worth today? The live ARCHIE price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ARCHIE to USD price? $ 0 . What is the market cap of Archie the Cigar Poodle? The market cap for ARCHIE is $ 16.28K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ARCHIE? The circulating supply of ARCHIE is 976.74M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ARCHIE? ARCHIE achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ARCHIE? ARCHIE saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of ARCHIE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ARCHIE is -- USD . Will ARCHIE go higher this year? ARCHIE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments.

Archie the Cigar Poodle (ARCHIE) Important Industry Updates