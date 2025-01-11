Archerswap BOW Price (BOW)
The live price of Archerswap BOW (BOW) today is 0.06048 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Archerswap BOW Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.90K USD
- Archerswap BOW price change within the day is -2.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Archerswap BOW to USD was $ -0.00152782926297103.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Archerswap BOW to USD was $ -0.0160169849.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Archerswap BOW to USD was $ +0.0928537585.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Archerswap BOW to USD was $ +0.031789164133279144.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00152782926297103
|-2.46%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0160169849
|-26.48%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0928537585
|+153.53%
|90 Days
|$ +0.031789164133279144
|+110.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of Archerswap BOW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
-2.46%
-26.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? ArcherSwap is a crypto world for users to trade, earn, and game. It's the best choice for projects on Core Chain with features including AMM, NFT, and GameFi. What makes your project unique? It brings benefits to users not just by trading and farming but profit opportunities through NFT, GameFi and great potential new projects launching from our very own BowPad (Launchdpad). Also, you will get free BOW by trade mining. History of your project. We decided to be unique on Core chain, a new Potential Chain for Degens to ape in this blockchain, Core Chain is also the lowest transaction fees among all EVM blockchains. What’s next for your project? We have a roadmap: https://docs.archerswap.finance/products-and-features-guide/roadmap What can your token be used for? Farming, Staking your reward token with your personal choice through $xBOW, Whitelist snapshot through holding $xBOW during snapshots periods collateral and more utility coming along ArcherSwap Development.
