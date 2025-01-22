Arbitrax AI Price (ARBX)
The live price of Arbitrax AI (ARBX) today is 0.01289519 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.29M USD. ARBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Arbitrax AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 149.01K USD
- Arbitrax AI price change within the day is +58.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Arbitrax AI to USD was $ +0.00475279.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Arbitrax AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Arbitrax AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Arbitrax AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00475279
|+58.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Arbitrax AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+9.85%
+58.37%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ArbitraX AI is an innovative bot for automated arbitrage trading, leveraging advanced algorithms to identify and execute profitable opportunities across multiple cryptocurrency exchanges. With a focus on precision, speed, and efficiency, it offers tokenized access to its ecosystem, enhancing transparency, scalability, and user engagement in the dynamic world of crypto trading. By continuously refining its strategies and adapting to market trends, ArbitraX AI empowers users with a competitive edge, ensuring consistent performance and sustainable growth in the ever-evolving crypto landscape
