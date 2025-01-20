Apin Pulse is a fully decentralized, deflationary, community driven meme coin built on the Pulsechain blockchain and operates within the Pulsechain & PulseX ecosystem, offering scarcity, community-driven development, and censorship resistance. Apin Pulse aims to foster widespread adoption and is driven by one of the largest and most enthusiastic community in the Crypto space, Pulse chain. Apin Pulse is launched with no pre-sale and no transaction fees or hidden fees of any kind. Liquidity locked for 369 years - https://www.team.finance/view-coin/0xBb101431d43b0E1fc31f000bf96826794806e0b4?name=Apin%20Pulse&symbol=APC&chainid=0x171 The $APC smart contract has been fully audited and 40% of the total supply was burned in a public burn - https://scan.pulsechain.com/tx/0x06b21bf6aa7b396fbb17ff6906c88ab8ed544ef72d187852301c0ac16b1af7ca That means next to zero risk to our users and community from potential bad actors.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.