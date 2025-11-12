HOES (Honorary Onchain Essential Services) is a community dedicated to cultivating onchain culture across every major blockchain network. Symbolized by the traditional gardening hoe, HOES represents our mission of thoughtfully nurturing valuable cultural elements while pruning away "CRUFT"—the redundant and unproductive aspects that hinder growth. By fostering a "Culture of Collaboration" and empowering a vibrant community of innovative builders, HOES actively supports the development of essential Web3 tools irrespective of chain allegiance. The result is a thriving, chain‑agnostic ecosystem celebrated for its unique style, practical functionality, efficiency, and dynamic cultural evolution.