AnyDex (ADX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AnyDex (ADX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AnyDex (ADX) Information AnyDex is a decentralized platform that enables users to trade a wide range of assets, including DeFi tokens, Real-World Assets (RWAs), stocks, options, and indexes. Built on the ERC20 network, AnyDex facilitates impactless, gasless, and synthetic trades, providing seamless exchange opportunities for a variety of financial instruments. The platform's model focuses on bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and the decentralized ecosystem, targeting multi-trillion-dollar markets. Instead of using a proprietary token, AnyDex supports tokenization with $USDT backing, ensuring reduced risk of de-pegging. Official Website: https://www.anydex.org/ Buy ADX Now!

AnyDex (ADX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AnyDex (ADX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 62.81K $ 62.81K $ 62.81K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 62.81K $ 62.81K $ 62.81K All-Time High: $ 0.205505 $ 0.205505 $ 0.205505 All-Time Low: $ 0.00483311 $ 0.00483311 $ 0.00483311 Current Price: $ 0.00628132 $ 0.00628132 $ 0.00628132 Learn more about AnyDex (ADX) price

AnyDex (ADX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AnyDex (ADX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ADX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ADX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ADX's tokenomics, explore ADX token's live price!

ADX Price Prediction Want to know where ADX might be heading? Our ADX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ADX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!