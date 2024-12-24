AnyDex Price (ADX)
The live price of AnyDex (ADX) today is 0.01912508 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 191.25K USD. ADX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AnyDex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 133.09 USD
- AnyDex price change within the day is +0.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ADX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of AnyDex to USD was $ +0.00013569.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AnyDex to USD was $ -0.0049709162.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AnyDex to USD was $ -0.0088650119.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AnyDex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00013569
|+0.71%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0049709162
|-25.99%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0088650119
|-46.35%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AnyDex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.71%
-16.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AnyDex is a decentralized platform that enables users to trade a wide range of assets, including DeFi tokens, Real-World Assets (RWAs), stocks, options, and indexes. Built on the ERC20 network, AnyDex facilitates impactless, gasless, and synthetic trades, providing seamless exchange opportunities for a variety of financial instruments. The platform's model focuses on bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and the decentralized ecosystem, targeting multi-trillion-dollar markets. Instead of using a proprietary token, AnyDex supports tokenization with $USDT backing, ensuring reduced risk of de-pegging.
