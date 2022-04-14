Anti Rug Agent (ANTIRUG) Tokenomics

Anti Rug Agent (ANTIRUG) Information

Anti Rug Agent is made to analyze coins submitted by users and give them a score and analysis on its probability to be a scam/rug. The score is based on different criterias : snipers, top 10 holders % count, age, liquidity, etc.

The goal is to protect investors, especially beginners, to fall in the hands of the wrong projects.

We will also help more experienced investors with our premium features, for a more in depth analysis of each tokens requested.

Official Website:
https://www.antirug.ai/

Anti Rug Agent (ANTIRUG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Anti Rug Agent (ANTIRUG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 476.67K
Total Supply:
$ 999.78M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.78M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 476.67K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01352923
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0003518
Current Price:
$ 0.00047381
Anti Rug Agent (ANTIRUG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Anti Rug Agent (ANTIRUG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ANTIRUG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ANTIRUG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ANTIRUG's tokenomics, explore ANTIRUG token's live price!

