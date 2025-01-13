What is ANIMA (ANIMA)

What is the project about? Realm is a World-Building and Exploration game rooted in GameFi. Realmers build and sustain the economy of the Realmverse through strategic planning and resource management. Adventurers roam the Realmverse in search of their Origin story. Earn LootBoxes, Battle other Adventurers, complete Missions and Transcend into brand new Variants every month. What makes your project unique? Realm is founded on three principles: Creating a strong foundational community, providing ownership to players and providing real world value to its users. We are passionate about bringing projects together to create an interoperable experience for all users in the Web3 space. Our focus is on GameFi elements tied with beautiful artworks and compelling stories. History of your project. We started back in Sept 2021 with a vision for what a gaming experience could look like in Web3. Over time, our vision has evolved and have teamed up with the Treasure Ecosystem as our long term visions aligned. What’s next for your project? We've been building non-stop since 2021 and we are excited to launch our upcoming suite of features that will bring our interoperable dream to life. What can your token be used for? ANIMA is used by players to level up their characters, earn LootBoxes and gamified staking. We've had a burn rate of up to 90%.

ANIMA (ANIMA) Resource Official Website