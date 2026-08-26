Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund Price Today

The live Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRDX) price today is $ 1.025, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current ACRDX to USD conversion rate is $ 1.025 per ACRDX.

Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 51,242,429, with a circulating supply of 50.01M ACRDX. During the last 24 hours, ACRDX traded between $ 1.024 (low) and $ 1.025 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.025, while the all-time low was $ 1.015.

In short-term performance, ACRDX moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.24M$ 51.24M $ 51.24M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.24M$ 51.24M $ 51.24M Circulation Supply 50.01M 50.01M 50.01M Total Supply 50,014,229.92 50,014,229.92 50,014,229.92

The current Market Cap of Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund is $ 51.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of ACRDX is 50.01M, with a total supply of 50014229.92. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.24M.