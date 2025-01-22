AmpereChain Price (AMPERE)
The live price of AmpereChain (AMPERE) today is 0.00079838 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AMPERE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AmpereChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 19.40 USD
- AmpereChain price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of AmpereChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AmpereChain to USD was $ +0.0000461493.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AmpereChain to USD was $ +0.0000112919.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AmpereChain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000461493
|+5.78%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000112919
|+1.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AmpereChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AmpereChain is globally acknowledged as the fastest blockchain, backed by a decentralized community. It's fueled by the cutting-edge Decentralized QBFT (D-QBFT) consensus algorithm, elevating the AmpereChain (AMPERE) cryptocurrency. As the pioneering EVM public chain with privacy-protected nodes, AmpereChain serves as a resilient platform for diverse decentralized applications. With unparalleled speed, efficiency, privacy, and the highest Transactions Per Second (TPS) in the blockchain world, it leads the way in decentralized technology.
