Amino AI (AMAI) Tokenomics

Amino AI (AMAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Amino AI (AMAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Amino AI (AMAI) Information

Amino AI provides an interactive 3D tool for visualizing, analyzing, and understanding protein structures. Designed for students, researchers, and professionals, it simplifies complex molecular exploration by integrating AI-driven insights and predictive modeling. The platform allows users to manipulate and study proteins in real time, offering a dynamic and accessible alternative to traditional static models. As a web-based solution, it eliminates the need for specialized software, making protein research more efficient and widely available. Our goal is to bridge the gap between AI and molecular science, fostering deeper insights and accelerating discoveries in biotechnology and medicine.

Official Website:
https://aminoai.org/
Whitepaper:
https://aminoai.org/whitepaper

Amino AI (AMAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Amino AI (AMAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 6.45K
$ 6.45K$ 6.45K
Total Supply:
$ 996.09M
$ 996.09M$ 996.09M
Circulating Supply:
$ 996.09M
$ 996.09M$ 996.09M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.45K
$ 6.45K$ 6.45K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00020493
$ 0.00020493$ 0.00020493
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000335
$ 0.00000335$ 0.00000335
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Amino AI (AMAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Amino AI (AMAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AMAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AMAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AMAI's tokenomics, explore AMAI token's live price!

AMAI Price Prediction

Want to know where AMAI might be heading? Our AMAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.