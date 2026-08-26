American Oil Reserve Price Today

The live American Oil Reserve (AOR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current AOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AOR.

American Oil Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 48,355, with a circulating supply of 999.98M AOR. During the last 24 hours, AOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00835647, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AOR moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

American Oil Reserve (AOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 48.36K$ 48.36K $ 48.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 48.36K$ 48.36K $ 48.36K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,984,227.786214 999,984,227.786214 999,984,227.786214

The current Market Cap of American Oil Reserve is $ 48.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AOR is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999984227.786214. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.36K.