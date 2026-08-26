American AI Fund Price Today

The live American AI Fund (AAIF) price today is $ 0, with a 6.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current AAIF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AAIF.

American AI Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,363, with a circulating supply of 999.96M AAIF. During the last 24 hours, AAIF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02111344, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AAIF moved -0.77% in the last hour and +14.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

American AI Fund (AAIF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.36K$ 27.36K $ 27.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.36K$ 27.36K $ 27.36K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,960,168.925403 999,960,168.925403 999,960,168.925403

The current Market Cap of American AI Fund is $ 27.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AAIF is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999960168.925403. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.36K.