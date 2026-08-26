Altura Vault Tokens Price (AVLT)
The live Altura Vault Tokens (AVLT) price today is $ 0.305984, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current AVLT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.305984 per AVLT.
Altura Vault Tokens currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 9,068,670, with a circulating supply of 29.64M AVLT. During the last 24 hours, AVLT traded between $ 0.300602 (low) and $ 0.323816 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.098, while the all-time low was $ 0.08379.
In short-term performance, AVLT moved +1.06% in the last hour and -1.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.33K.
The current Market Cap of Altura Vault Tokens is $ 9.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.33K. The circulating supply of AVLT is 29.64M, with a total supply of 29636843.509889. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.07M.
+1.06%
-1.07%
-1.98%
-1.98%
In 2040, the price of Altura Vault Tokens could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
"Altura is a multi-strategy yield protocol that allocates user deposits across a diversified set of non-directional and asset-backed trading strategies. The protocol is live on HyperEVM, Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, and accepts USDC and USDT deposits into a single unified vault. Capital is programmatically distributed across three strategy pillars: delta-neutral market making, funding rate and basis arbitrage, and physical gold trading via a real-world asset (RWA) structure.
All yield is sourced from real trading activity. The protocol does not rely on token emissions, circular incentive systems, or directional speculation. Strategy selection, capital allocation, and rebalancing are managed by the Altura team, which has over 50 years of combined experience across traditional financial institutions including Fidelity and JPMorgan.
The vault currently targets approximately 18% APY, combining real yield from its three strategy pillars with additional token incentives for depositors. Earlier depositors receive a higher share of pre-TGE token incentives, with allocation weighted toward TVL contributed at earlier stages.
On-chain accounting is verifiable in real time through a third-party monitoring dashboard at accountable.altura.trade. The protocol enforces strategy-level allocation caps, counterparty diversification, automated risk controls, and continuous position monitoring. Standard withdrawals are processed within 72 hours with no fee. An instant withdrawal option is also available, subject to liquidity, at a 0.10% fee to account for potential position unwind costs.
Altura's design does not depend on continuous TVL growth or favorable market conditions to sustain returns. The strategy pillars are structured to operate independently, so that underperformance in one area can be offset by activity in others. The combination of market-neutral execution, asset-backed yield, and transparent on-chain accounting is intended to provide a more structurally stable yield product than models built on token incentives or leveraged looping strategies.
Altura's smart contracts have been independently audited. Protocol documentation, strategy details, and audit reports are publicly accessible at docs.altura.trade. The native token will be introduced at TGE with a tokenomics structure outlined in the published whitepaper."
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What is the current market price of AVLT?
It's currently valued at $0.305984, reflecting a price movement of -1.07% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does Altura Vault Tokens have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, AVLT shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for AVLT?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged $-- worth of AVLT. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for Altura Vault Tokens?
It has traded between $0.300602 and $0.323816, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of AVLT on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated AVLT is within the -- ecosystem.
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