The $ALG token acts as the financial layer built on top of AlgonFX. A portion of profits, fees from copy-trading, external client subscriptions, and trading rewards are directed into the Trading Treasury. This treasury is then used to fund buybacks and other token-supportive mechanisms, creating a sustainable flywheel that aligns the success of AlgonFX with the growth of $ALG.

AlgonFX is an algorithmic trading system specialized in the Forex market, primarily focusing on the EUR/USD pair. The strategy has been running live for over two years with proven performance, delivering consistent monthly returns, a strong win rate, and controlled drawdowns. Through Bybit TradFi copy-trading, anyone can connect their account and automatically follow the strategy with a minimum deposit starting from $100.

In short, AlgonFX generates consistent returns through algorithmic trading, while $ALG captures and redistributes the value of this performance, allowing holders to benefit from the system’s growth without directly managing trading accounts.