Aladdin rUSD Price (ARUSD)
The live price of Aladdin rUSD (ARUSD) today is 1.1 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ARUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aladdin rUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Aladdin rUSD price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ARUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ARUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Aladdin rUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aladdin rUSD to USD was $ +0.0173638300.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aladdin rUSD to USD was $ +0.0319430100.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aladdin rUSD to USD was $ +0.0645124213850726.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0173638300
|+1.58%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0319430100
|+2.90%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0645124213850726
|+6.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aladdin rUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.01%
+0.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
rUSD is a stablecoin built by f(x) Protocol and backed by EtherFI’s eETH and Renzo’s reETH. arUSD is the tokenized version of rUSD EtherFi Stability Pool vaults from Convex Finance.
|1 ARUSD to AUD
A$1.771
|1 ARUSD to GBP
￡0.902
|1 ARUSD to EUR
€1.067
|1 ARUSD to USD
$1.1
|1 ARUSD to MYR
RM4.95
|1 ARUSD to TRY
₺38.973
|1 ARUSD to JPY
¥171.952
|1 ARUSD to RUB
₽112.739
|1 ARUSD to INR
₹95.238
|1 ARUSD to IDR
Rp18,032.784
|1 ARUSD to PHP
₱64.405
|1 ARUSD to EGP
￡E.55.44
|1 ARUSD to BRL
R$6.71
|1 ARUSD to CAD
C$1.584
|1 ARUSD to BDT
৳133.65
|1 ARUSD to NGN
₦1,713.393
|1 ARUSD to UAH
₴46.321
|1 ARUSD to VES
Bs59.4
|1 ARUSD to PKR
Rs306.658
|1 ARUSD to KZT
₸583.858
|1 ARUSD to THB
฿37.829
|1 ARUSD to TWD
NT$36.179
|1 ARUSD to CHF
Fr1.001
|1 ARUSD to HKD
HK$8.558
|1 ARUSD to MAD
.د.م11.044