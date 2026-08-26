Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares Price Today

The live Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares (WMKT) price today is $ 0.618015, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WMKT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.618015 per WMKT.

Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 267,034, with a circulating supply of 432.08K WMKT. During the last 24 hours, WMKT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.36, while the all-time low was $ 0.610857.

In short-term performance, WMKT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 24.72.

Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares (WMKT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 267.03K$ 267.03K $ 267.03K Volume (24H) $ 24.72$ 24.72 $ 24.72 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 267.03K$ 267.03K $ 267.03K Circulation Supply 432.08K 432.08K 432.08K Total Supply 432,084.0 432,084.0 432,084.0

The current Market Cap of Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares is $ 267.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.72. The circulating supply of WMKT is 432.08K, with a total supply of 432084.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 267.03K.