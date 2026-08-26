Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares Price (WMKT)
The live Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares (WMKT) price today is $ 0.618015, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WMKT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.618015 per WMKT.
Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 267,034, with a circulating supply of 432.08K WMKT. During the last 24 hours, WMKT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.36, while the all-time low was $ 0.610857.
In short-term performance, WMKT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 24.72.
The current Market Cap of Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares is $ 267.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.72. The circulating supply of WMKT is 432.08K, with a total supply of 432084.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 267.03K.
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In 2040, the price of Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
wemakeit is Switzerland's leading creative crowdfunding platform, founded in 2012 with a clear mission: the democratisation of project and cultural funding.
Since 2012, wemakeit has been democratising project financing with crowdfunding in Switzerland and Austria, and today ranks as the fourth largest crowdfunding platform in Europe. The platform focuses on creative projects and innovative ideas, spanning fields such as art, music, film, and design. What makes wemakeit particularly distinctive is its community-ownership model. wemakeit is the first crowdfunding platform that is owned by the community — with nearly 5,300 owners — because it believes that the more people involved, the more successful the platform becomes.
The platform operates on an all-or-nothing campaign model, where a campaign must meet its funding goal within the set deadline for any funds to be disbursed. If successful, project creators receive 90% of the raised amount, with 6% going to platform usage and 4% to payment fees.
wemakeit boasts a success rate of 66%, with over 700,000 registered users helping projects succeed every day. Project creators receive end-to-end support from the team, including personalized feedback, expert crowdfunding advice, and coaching services. The platform's declared mission has always been the democratisation of cultural funding — empowering independent creators, researchers, entrepreneurs, and communities to bring their visions to life with the backing of an engaged crowd.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares?
Trading at $0.618015, Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact WMKT's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 432084.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares?
Its market capitalization is $267034, ranking #3941 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
WMKT recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between $0.0 and $0.0, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Aktionariat wemakeit AG Tokenized Shares fit within the Tokenized Assets,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Aktionariat Ecosystem category?
As a Tokenized Assets,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Aktionariat Ecosystem token, WMKT competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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