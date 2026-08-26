Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares Price Today

The live Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares (LENDS) price today is $ 83.51, with a 2.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current LENDS to USD conversion rate is $ 83.51 per LENDS.

Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,277,770, with a circulating supply of 27.28K LENDS. During the last 24 hours, LENDS traded between $ 83.38 (low) and $ 83.55 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 86.92, while the all-time low was $ 81.88.

In short-term performance, LENDS moved -0.00% in the last hour and +1.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.51.

Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares (LENDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.28M$ 2.28M $ 2.28M Volume (24H) $ 83.51$ 83.51 $ 83.51 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.28M$ 2.28M $ 2.28M Circulation Supply 27.28K 27.28K 27.28K Total Supply 27,277.0 27,277.0 27,277.0

The current Market Cap of Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares is $ 2.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.51. The circulating supply of LENDS is 27.28K, with a total supply of 27277.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.28M.