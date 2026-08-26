Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares Price (LENDS)
The live Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares (LENDS) price today is $ 83.51, with a 2.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current LENDS to USD conversion rate is $ 83.51 per LENDS.
Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,277,770, with a circulating supply of 27.28K LENDS. During the last 24 hours, LENDS traded between $ 83.38 (low) and $ 83.55 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 86.92, while the all-time low was $ 81.88.
In short-term performance, LENDS moved -0.00% in the last hour and +1.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 83.51.
The current Market Cap of Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares is $ 2.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 83.51. The circulating supply of LENDS is 27.28K, with a total supply of 27277.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.28M.
-0.00%
+2.63%
+1.82%
+1.82%
In 2040, the price of Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
LEND.ch is a Swiss peer-to-peer (P2P) crowdlending platform that cuts banks out of the lending equation entirely, directly connecting borrowers with private investors.
On lend.ch, banks are eliminated from the supply chain and borrowers and investors are connected directly - resulting in lower interest rates for borrowers and higher returns for investors.
LEND arranges loans directly between individuals in a straightforward and efficient way. Its overhead costs are substantially lower than those of a bank, and these savings are passed on to both borrowers and investors. LEND is completely fee-financed and has no interest in offering high-interest loans.
Founded as a registered financial intermediary and a service of Zurich-based Switzerlend AG, LEND aims to modernize the consumer lending market. Traditional banks dominate the Swiss consumer lending market with an annual volume of CHF 4 billion — LEND positions itself as the fair, technology-driven alternative. In terms of loan types, the platform transacts private and SME loans and mortgages, helping investors finance borrowers directly and create a diversified portfolio by investing small amounts across multiple loans. For investors, users can invest from CHF 500 per project and build their own portfolio according to their risk appetite. LEND also offers a "Robo" feature that automatically builds a diversified portfolio and reinvests capital repayments based on criteria set by the investor.
For borrowers, the entire process is quick, easy, and completed fully online — with no need to visit a bank branch. LEND assigns individual credit scores based on information from the borrower and third-party providers, mapping each borrower to risk categories A through D with corresponding interest rate ranges. In short, LEND.ch is a fintech platform democratizing access to fair lending and investing in Switzerland — without the need for traditional banks.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares?
Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares is trading at $83.51, representing a price movement of 2.62% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does LENDS compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of 2.62% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If LENDS is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares performing compared to Tokenized Assets,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Aktionariat Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Tokenized Assets,Tokenized Stock,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Aktionariat Ecosystem segment, LENDS demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares's market capitalization today?
The market cap of $2277770 positions LENDS at rank #2150, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from $83.38 to $83.55, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is LENDS trading?
Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact LENDS's valuation?
With 27277.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.