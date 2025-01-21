Akiverse Governance Token Price (AKV)
The live price of Akiverse Governance Token (AKV) today is 0.00837513 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AKV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Akiverse Governance Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.00 USD
- Akiverse Governance Token price change within the day is +4.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AKV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AKV price information.
During today, the price change of Akiverse Governance Token to USD was $ +0.00038657.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Akiverse Governance Token to USD was $ -0.0013585256.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Akiverse Governance Token to USD was $ -0.0054693149.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Akiverse Governance Token to USD was $ -0.01863300800082287.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00038657
|+4.84%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013585256
|-16.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0054693149
|-65.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01863300800082287
|-68.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Akiverse Governance Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
+4.84%
+3.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AKIVERSE- Spark the world, with the power of gaming. Anybody of any age, background or corner of the world, with just a smartphone, can empower social causes globally, utilizing the power of blockchain- by simply playing hyper-casual games. AKIVERSE’s core mission is to convert the love of gaming into resolving pressing societal issues all over the world. Our core mission is to SPARK, or bring light to the real world, using the power of gaming. With the accumulation of in-game rewards and AKV tokens, they will be donated to organizations dedicated to improving social welfare globally.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AKV to AUD
A$0.013400208
|1 AKV to GBP
￡0.0067838553
|1 AKV to EUR
€0.0080401248
|1 AKV to USD
$0.00837513
|1 AKV to MYR
RM0.0374368311
|1 AKV to TRY
₺0.2983221306
|1 AKV to JPY
¥1.3040914923
|1 AKV to RUB
₽0.841700565
|1 AKV to INR
₹0.7248675015
|1 AKV to IDR
Rp137.2971911472
|1 AKV to PHP
₱0.4901963589
|1 AKV to EGP
￡E.0.4211015364
|1 AKV to BRL
R$0.0505020339
|1 AKV to CAD
C$0.0120601872
|1 AKV to BDT
৳1.0211796009
|1 AKV to NGN
₦13.0048181127
|1 AKV to UAH
₴0.3536817399
|1 AKV to VES
Bs0.45225702
|1 AKV to PKR
Rs2.3354887518
|1 AKV to KZT
₸4.443006465
|1 AKV to THB
฿0.2854244304
|1 AKV to TWD
NT$0.2742017562
|1 AKV to CHF
Fr0.007537617
|1 AKV to HKD
HK$0.0651585114
|1 AKV to MAD
.د.م0.0839188026