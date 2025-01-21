Akita Inu ASA Price (AKTA)
The live price of Akita Inu ASA (AKTA) today is 0.00217884 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AKTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Akita Inu ASA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.46K USD
- Akita Inu ASA price change within the day is -0.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AKTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AKTA price information.
During today, the price change of Akita Inu ASA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Akita Inu ASA to USD was $ -0.0002351120.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Akita Inu ASA to USD was $ -0.0002340917.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Akita Inu ASA to USD was $ +0.0014666127432522173.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.81%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002351120
|-10.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002340917
|-10.74%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0014666127432522173
|+205.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Akita Inu ASA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-0.81%
+10.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Akita Inu (AKTA)? Akita Inu (AKTA) is a community-building token on the Algorand blockchain that aims to drive adoption of and engagement with the Algorand ecosystem. It hopes to achieve this goal by: 1) Building a strong community of users and developers within the Algorand ecosystem, 2) Forging and facilitating collaborations between ecosystem projects and creators, 3) Raising funds for charities and shelters that help animals in need, and 4) Creating a suite of open-source Web3 tools that support ecosystem members and allow them to interact more effectively with the Algorand community as a whole. Upon release, all of the dApps within the latter DeFi suite will feature Akita Inu (AKTA) as their native token. Akita Inu is also responsible for the Akita Kennel Club (AKC), a collection of one thousand unique NFTs that grant holders access to the Akita Kennel Club and a range of members-only benefits. Ten percent of all revenues from primary sales are donated to animal charities. How Many AKTA Tokens are there in Circulation? Akita Inu launched on October 26, 2021 with 1 billion tokens created at genesis. Of these, 40% (400MM) were airdropped to the Algorand community; 35% (350MM) were used to provide liquidity on the Tinyman exchange; 20% (200MM) were retained for the Community Development Fund; and 5% (50MM) were reserved for the Founder’s Wallet. According to the Akita Inu team, tokens in the Founder’s Wallet will not be touched for at least twelve months after genesis. Who is Responsible for Akita Inu? Akita Inu is the brainchild of Founder & CEO Ryan Roberts, a project manager and veteran cryptocurrency investor who has been involved in the crypto space for over a decade. Before founding Akita Inu, he was also active as an NFT developer on the WAX, Ethereum and Algorand blockchains. Development of the Akita Inu project is driven by a transatlantic team whose skill sets include smart contract development, web development, marketing and graphic desig
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AKTA to AUD
A$0.003486144
|1 AKTA to GBP
￡0.0017648604
|1 AKTA to EUR
€0.0020916864
|1 AKTA to USD
$0.00217884
|1 AKTA to MYR
RM0.0097394148
|1 AKTA to TRY
₺0.0776102808
|1 AKTA to JPY
¥0.3392671764
|1 AKTA to RUB
₽0.21897342
|1 AKTA to INR
₹0.188578602
|1 AKTA to IDR
Rp35.7186828096
|1 AKTA to PHP
₱0.1275275052
|1 AKTA to EGP
￡E.0.1095520752
|1 AKTA to BRL
R$0.0131384052
|1 AKTA to CAD
C$0.0031375296
|1 AKTA to BDT
৳0.2656659612
|1 AKTA to NGN
₦3.3832809636
|1 AKTA to UAH
₴0.0920124132
|1 AKTA to VES
Bs0.11765736
|1 AKTA to PKR
Rs0.6075913224
|1 AKTA to KZT
₸1.15587462
|1 AKTA to THB
฿0.0742548672
|1 AKTA to TWD
NT$0.0713352216
|1 AKTA to CHF
Fr0.001960956
|1 AKTA to HKD
HK$0.0169513752
|1 AKTA to MAD
.د.م0.0218319768