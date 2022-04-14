Aki Network (AKI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aki Network (AKI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aki Network (AKI) Information Aki is shaping Web3's most extensive data-driven influencer network -- pioneering the tracking of users' on-chain promotional contributions and mapping referral-based correlational graphs. We leverage influencers and data to support Web3 Scaling. Official Website: https://akiprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://aki-network.gitbook.io/aki-general-whitepaper/ Buy AKI Now!

Aki Network (AKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aki Network (AKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.95M Total Supply: $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.69B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.99M All-Time High: $ 0.065411 All-Time Low: $ 0.00236656 Current Price: $ 0.00648858

Aki Network (AKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aki Network (AKI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AKI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AKI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AKI's tokenomics, explore AKI token's live price!

