Aki Network Price (AKI)
The live price of Aki Network (AKI) today is 0.01347262 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.90M USD. AKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aki Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.02M USD
- Aki Network price change within the day is -24.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.69B USD
Get real-time price updates of the AKI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AKI price information.
During today, the price change of Aki Network to USD was $ -0.00447493809690743.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aki Network to USD was $ +0.0483861036.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aki Network to USD was $ +0.0189393497.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aki Network to USD was $ +0.007196402259677719.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00447493809690743
|-24.93%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0483861036
|+359.14%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0189393497
|+140.58%
|90 Days
|$ +0.007196402259677719
|+114.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aki Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.30%
-24.93%
+266.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aki is shaping Web3's most extensive data-driven influencer network -- pioneering the tracking of users' on-chain promotional contributions and mapping referral-based correlational graphs. We leverage influencers and data to support Web3 Scaling.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AKI to AUD
A$0.021556192
|1 AKI to GBP
￡0.0106433698
|1 AKI to EUR
€0.0129337152
|1 AKI to USD
$0.01347262
|1 AKI to MYR
RM0.0604920638
|1 AKI to TRY
₺0.474236224
|1 AKI to JPY
¥2.116548602
|1 AKI to RUB
₽1.3636985964
|1 AKI to INR
₹1.1467894144
|1 AKI to IDR
Rp217.3002921586
|1 AKI to PHP
₱0.788821901
|1 AKI to EGP
￡E.0.6881814296
|1 AKI to BRL
R$0.0832607916
|1 AKI to CAD
C$0.0192658466
|1 AKI to BDT
৳1.6118642568
|1 AKI to NGN
₦20.8553463076
|1 AKI to UAH
₴0.5669278496
|1 AKI to VES
Bs0.68710362
|1 AKI to PKR
Rs3.7580526228
|1 AKI to KZT
₸7.0352674378
|1 AKI to THB
฿0.461437235
|1 AKI to TWD
NT$0.440554674
|1 AKI to CHF
Fr0.0119906318
|1 AKI to HKD
HK$0.1045475312
|1 AKI to MAD
.د.م0.1356692834