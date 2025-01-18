Akashalife Price (AK1111)
The live price of Akashalife (AK1111) today is 0.341783 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AK1111 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Akashalife Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.87K USD
- Akashalife price change within the day is -6.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AK1111 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AK1111 price information.
During today, the price change of Akashalife to USD was $ -0.023522444161125.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Akashalife to USD was $ -0.0385022650.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Akashalife to USD was $ +0.2419773056.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Akashalife to USD was $ +0.0440796158428365.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.023522444161125
|-6.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0385022650
|-11.26%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2419773056
|+70.80%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0440796158428365
|+14.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Akashalife: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-6.43%
-16.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Akasha Project draws a parallel between the creation of the universe, as depicted in Genesis, and the development of technology, emphasizing interconnectedness and purpose. Just as God created the cosmos, Akasha aims to create a unified digital ecosystem. The project is built on the concept of a universal life force, known as Akasha, which is akin to the Holy Spirit and other spiritual energies. Akasha technology functions as an invisible, seamless layer connecting Web1, Web2, Web3, and traditional systems, making digital interactions feel as natural as breathing. The project’s vision extends beyond blockchain, aiming to unify all aspects of life and commerce, eliminating barriers between traditional finance and decentralized systems. Over six years, with 60 senior developers, the technology has evolved to offer effortless interoperability and accessibility for all users. The roadmap focuses on global adoption, aiming to generate $300 million in liquidity and bring thousands of new wallets into the ecosystem, creating a truly interconnected world where finance and technology merge seamlessly.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AK1111 to AUD
A$0.55027063
|1 AK1111 to GBP
￡0.28026206
|1 AK1111 to EUR
€0.33152951
|1 AK1111 to USD
$0.341783
|1 AK1111 to MYR
RM1.5380235
|1 AK1111 to TRY
₺12.10937169
|1 AK1111 to JPY
¥53.41042941
|1 AK1111 to RUB
₽35.02933967
|1 AK1111 to INR
₹29.59157214
|1 AK1111 to IDR
Rp5,602.99910352
|1 AK1111 to PHP
₱20.01139465
|1 AK1111 to EGP
￡E.17.2258632
|1 AK1111 to BRL
R$2.0848763
|1 AK1111 to CAD
C$0.49216752
|1 AK1111 to BDT
৳41.5266345
|1 AK1111 to NGN
₦532.37145429
|1 AK1111 to UAH
₴14.39248213
|1 AK1111 to VES
Bs18.456282
|1 AK1111 to PKR
Rs95.28226474
|1 AK1111 to KZT
₸181.41158074
|1 AK1111 to THB
฿11.75391737
|1 AK1111 to TWD
NT$11.24124287
|1 AK1111 to CHF
Fr0.31102253
|1 AK1111 to HKD
HK$2.65907174
|1 AK1111 to MAD
.د.م3.43150132