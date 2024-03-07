Aittcoin (AITT) Tokenomics
Aittcoin (AITT) Information
The Artificial Intelligence Transaction Token (AITT) is a pioneering digital asset designed to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) with the aim of making AI technologies accessible to everyone, irrespective of their location or economic standing. This initiative underscores the project's vision of leveraging blockchain to democratize access to AI, thereby promoting a culture where AI technology serves the greater good and contributes to solving some of the most pressing challenges of our time. By creating an ecosystem that connects AI resources and services through AITT tokens, the project facilitates an innovative platform for the purchase, sale, and exchange of AI capabilities, ensuring that the transformative power of AI is leveraged for the benefit of humanity at large. Furthermore, AITT stands out by embodying the EUC philosophy—Empower Blockchain, Unleash AI Potential, Create Brighter Life. This philosophy is a testament to the project's commitment to leveraging technology for a brighter, more equitable future. The AITT token system is designed to expedite transactions, enhance accessibility to AI services, and promote a sustainable and equitable development of the AI and blockchain sectors. Through initiatives like the community public welfare compute power initiative and the integration of GenAI APIs, AITT not only aims to make advanced AI resources widely available but also to inspire a culture of innovation, collaboration, and social responsibility within the tech community.
Aittcoin (AITT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aittcoin (AITT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Aittcoin (AITT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Aittcoin (AITT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AITT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AITT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AITT's tokenomics, explore AITT token's live price!
AITT Price Prediction
Want to know where AITT might be heading? Our AITT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.