Aimbot AI (AIMBOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aimbot AI (AIMBOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aimbot AI (AIMBOT) Information Aimbot is an Autonomous sniper that uses #AI to pick the best launches🎯 Trading profits are shared among investors. Aimbot introduces an open bot system, allowing users to easily set up an OpenAI bot. This AI-driven bot autonomously identifies and purchases the latest, promising newly launched coins in the cryptocurrency market. With user-friendly configuration, Aimbot enhances the trading experience, enabling users to stay ahead in the dynamic crypto landscape. Official Website: https://www.aim-bot.app/ Buy AIMBOT Now!

Aimbot AI (AIMBOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aimbot AI (AIMBOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 63.99K $ 63.99K $ 63.99K Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 63.99K $ 63.99K $ 63.99K All-Time High: $ 20.93 $ 20.93 $ 20.93 All-Time Low: $ 0.04893929 $ 0.04893929 $ 0.04893929 Current Price: $ 0.06399 $ 0.06399 $ 0.06399 Learn more about Aimbot AI (AIMBOT) price

Aimbot AI (AIMBOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aimbot AI (AIMBOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIMBOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIMBOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIMBOT's tokenomics, explore AIMBOT token's live price!

AIMBOT Price Prediction Want to know where AIMBOT might be heading? Our AIMBOT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AIMBOT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!