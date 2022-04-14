Aiki (AIKI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aiki (AIKI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aiki (AIKI) Information Aiki is a Solana-based protocol that turns a simple “guess-the-character” game into an on-chain engine for training a sovereign artificial-intelligence model. Players pay a small, rising fee to ask yes/no questions; 80 % of each round’s pool goes to the first correct guess, 10 % seeds the next pot, and 10 % flows into a DAO-controlled master pool that funds audits, bug bounties, and future development. Every fee transaction automatically buys and burns $AIKI, creating continuous deflation, while every interaction is recorded as immutable data that improves the AI. Staking $AIKI grants governance rights over game parameters, treasury use, and new product launches, giving the community full control of the ecosystem’s evolution. Official Website: https://aikigame.io/ Whitepaper: https://aiki.gitbook.io/aikis-diary Buy AIKI Now!

Aiki (AIKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aiki (AIKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 523.85K $ 523.85K $ 523.85K Total Supply: $ 99.98M $ 99.98M $ 99.98M Circulating Supply: $ 99.98M $ 99.98M $ 99.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 523.79K $ 523.79K $ 523.79K All-Time High: $ 0.01706637 $ 0.01706637 $ 0.01706637 All-Time Low: $ 0.00441864 $ 0.00441864 $ 0.00441864 Current Price: $ 0.0052388 $ 0.0052388 $ 0.0052388 Learn more about Aiki (AIKI) price

Aiki (AIKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aiki (AIKI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIKI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIKI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIKI's tokenomics, explore AIKI token's live price!

