Aidi Finance (AIDI) Information Aidi Finance is a complete ecosystem of cryptoassets and utilities. We are bringing together complete Decentralised Finance solutions and integrating them with Blockchain gaming and NFTs. Aidi Finance ecosystem will have AIDI SWAP - A swap exchange , AIDI PlayFi - Gaming integrations with NFT, AIDI Craft - An NFT platform and AIDI Connect - An app in which the holders can track the growth of the $AIDI Tokens. Official Website: https://www.aidiverse.com/ Buy AIDI Now!

Aidi Finance (AIDI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aidi Finance (AIDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 62.53K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 795.01M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 78.66K All-Time High: $ 0.00196851 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Aidi Finance (AIDI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aidi Finance (AIDI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIDI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIDI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIDI's tokenomics, explore AIDI token's live price!

