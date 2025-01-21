AICrew Price (AICR)
The live price of AICrew (AICR) today is 0.02284513 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AICR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AICrew Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.45 USD
- AICrew price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AICR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AICR price information.
During today, the price change of AICrew to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AICrew to USD was $ -0.0028171928.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AICrew to USD was $ -0.0031299016.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AICrew to USD was $ -0.003767967294439777.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0028171928
|-12.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0031299016
|-13.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003767967294439777
|-14.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of AICrew: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-10.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? AICrew is an innovative platform that aims to empower content creators and artists by providing a comprehensive suite of tools and a vibrant social ecosystem. With a focus on fostering creativity and enabling artistic expression, AICrew offers a collection of essential tools for various media formats, including images, videos, audio, and text. Moreover, AICrew has taken a unique step by introducing the Cyber Valkyries NFT Collection, which offers exclusive benefits to its owners and showcases the exceptional artistic potential of AI What makes your project unique? 1. With the help of the smartest AI technology, AICrew has all the essential tools for media of image or video format - from generating and editing to upscaling 2. Ecosystem for creators Limitless features, extensions, and integrations for media creators to craft, visualize, refine, and publish their creations - Mockup and template library - Social channels for creators - NFTs generators - Image to printings - Auto publishing History of your project. AICrew published the whitepaper in 2022. The social media of AICrew was created on March, 2023 and started Marketing campaign then announced partnerships. The token was listed on August 18, 2023 What’s next for your project? - Product & Platform Enhancement: We'll release new features and continue to optimize our platform based on user feedback and technological advancements. - Community Expansion: We'll host a series of webinars, AMAs, and community events to educate potential users What can your token be used for? - Gain access to exclusive community events - Gain access to AI ecosystem - Staking for passive income - Revenue sharing
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AICR to AUD
A$0.036552208
|1 AICR to GBP
￡0.0185045553
|1 AICR to EUR
€0.0219313248
|1 AICR to USD
$0.02284513
|1 AICR to MYR
RM0.1021177311
|1 AICR to TRY
₺0.8137435306
|1 AICR to JPY
¥3.5572151923
|1 AICR to RUB
₽2.295935565
|1 AICR to INR
₹1.9772460015
|1 AICR to IDR
Rp374.5102679472
|1 AICR to PHP
₱1.3371254589
|1 AICR to EGP
￡E.1.1486531364
|1 AICR to BRL
R$0.1377561339
|1 AICR to CAD
C$0.0328969872
|1 AICR to BDT
৳2.7855067009
|1 AICR to NGN
₦35.4736894127
|1 AICR to UAH
₴0.9647498399
|1 AICR to VES
Bs1.23363702
|1 AICR to PKR
Rs6.3705929518
|1 AICR to KZT
₸12.119341465
|1 AICR to THB
฿0.7785620304
|1 AICR to TWD
NT$0.7479495562
|1 AICR to CHF
Fr0.020560617
|1 AICR to HKD
HK$0.1777351114
|1 AICR to MAD
.د.م0.2289082026