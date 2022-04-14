AI Research Orchestrator (ARO) Information

ARO is the first efficient AI Orchestrator - Router - Aggregator in the world. Dissecting your research request intelligently and routing each task to the best AI on the market.

The result = outperforming OpenAI (GPT-4o, GPT-o1 PRO), DeepSeek (DeepSeek-R1), Anthropic (Claude 3.5 Sonnet), Gemini (Gemini-2.0), Grok (xAI) (Grok-2), and Qwen (Qwen2.5) when tasked individually for the same request. ARO gives you the ultimate crypto research tool combining 72 established and proven AI powerhouses into one orchestrated, synchronized and synthetized output second to no individual model.