AFK Heroes Idle RPG Price Today

The live AFK Heroes Idle RPG (AFKHERO) price today is $ 0, with a 14.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current AFKHERO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AFKHERO.

AFK Heroes Idle RPG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 56,734, with a circulating supply of 944.81M AFKHERO. During the last 24 hours, AFKHERO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AFKHERO moved -0.70% in the last hour and +26.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AFK Heroes Idle RPG (AFKHERO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 56.73K$ 56.73K $ 56.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 56.73K$ 56.73K $ 56.73K Circulation Supply 944.81M 944.81M 944.81M Total Supply 944,812,555.971755 944,812,555.971755 944,812,555.971755

The current Market Cap of AFK Heroes Idle RPG is $ 56.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AFKHERO is 944.81M, with a total supply of 944812555.971755. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 56.73K.