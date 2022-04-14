Adrena (ADX) Information

What Is Adrena (ADX)?

Adrena is a decentralized, open source, peer-to-pool spot and perpetual exchange built on Solana with low swap fees and low price impact trades.

The dapp is permissionless, meaning anyone can trade directly from their own wallet unlike most perp dexs which require you to create an account and deposit assets.

Trading is supported by a multi-asset pool that earns liquidity providers fees from lending to traders, swap fees, and additonal token incentives.

The application is supported by a 2-token model; $ADX (governance token) and $ALP (LP token). $ADX gives users voting rights to control the platform through the Adrena DAO. $ADX also participates in 20% revenue share of the platform. $ALP is the representation of the multi-asset pool and earns 70% of the platform revenue.