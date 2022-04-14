Adrena (ADX) Tokenomics
What Is Adrena (ADX)?
Adrena is a decentralized, open source, peer-to-pool spot and perpetual exchange built on Solana with low swap fees and low price impact trades.
The dapp is permissionless, meaning anyone can trade directly from their own wallet unlike most perp dexs which require you to create an account and deposit assets.
Trading is supported by a multi-asset pool that earns liquidity providers fees from lending to traders, swap fees, and additonal token incentives.
The application is supported by a 2-token model; $ADX (governance token) and $ALP (LP token). $ADX gives users voting rights to control the platform through the Adrena DAO. $ADX also participates in 20% revenue share of the platform. $ALP is the representation of the multi-asset pool and earns 70% of the platform revenue.
Adrena (ADX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Adrena (ADX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ADX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ADX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
