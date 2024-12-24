Adrena Price (ADX)
The live price of Adrena (ADX) today is 0.04211387 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.73M USD. ADX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Adrena Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 77.18K USD
- Adrena price change within the day is -6.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 88.55M USD
During today, the price change of Adrena to USD was $ -0.00278214690722995.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Adrena to USD was $ -0.0289121740.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Adrena to USD was $ -0.0127045080.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Adrena to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00278214690722995
|-6.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0289121740
|-68.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0127045080
|-30.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Adrena: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.01%
-6.19%
-14.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
## What Is Adrena (ADX)? Adrena is a decentralized, open source, peer-to-pool spot and perpetual exchange built on Solana with low swap fees and low price impact trades. The dapp is permissionless, meaning anyone can trade directly from their own wallet unlike most perp dexs which require you to create an account and deposit assets. Trading is supported by a multi-asset pool that earns liquidity providers fees from lending to traders, swap fees, and additonal token incentives. The application is supported by a 2-token model; $ADX (governance token) and $ALP (LP token). $ADX gives users voting rights to control the platform through the Adrena DAO. $ADX also participates in 20% revenue share of the platform. $ALP is the representation of the multi-asset pool and earns 70% of the platform revenue.
