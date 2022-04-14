AdEx (ADX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AdEx (ADX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AdEx (ADX) Information AdEx (ADX) is a Web3 infrastructure platform designed to empower the creation of applications and enhance user experience. Since its launch in 2017, AdEx has transformed from an ad solution to a comprehensive ecosystem, offering innovative technologies like the AdEx advertising platform and AURA - a Web3 AI agent framework. AURA is the first product in a new suite of tools AdEx is launching to improve user experience across Web3. Official Website: https://www.adex.network/ Whitepaper: https://adexnetwork.notion.site/AdEx-AURA-Vision-198552af7b4f802d8f44c46b3f8ec7ec Buy ADX Now!

Market Cap: $ 19.54M
Total Supply: $ 150.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 147.90M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.82M
All-Time High: $ 3.49
All-Time Low: $ 0.03511504
Current Price: $ 0.131925

AdEx (ADX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AdEx (ADX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ADX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ADX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ADX's tokenomics, explore ADX token's live price!

