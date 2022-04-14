AdEx (ADX) Tokenomics
AdEx (ADX) is a Web3 infrastructure platform designed to empower the creation of applications and enhance user experience. Since its launch in 2017, AdEx has transformed from an ad solution to a comprehensive ecosystem, offering innovative technologies like the AdEx advertising platform and AURA - a Web3 AI agent framework. AURA is the first product in a new suite of tools AdEx is launching to improve user experience across Web3.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ADX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ADX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
